Watch Dave Grohl Tackle ‘Everlong’ Solo At Foo Fighters’ Austin City Limits Gig

“I don’t like to say goodbye, so I just say good night like this,” Dave Grohl told the crowd during Foo Fighters‘ Oct. 12 taping for the long-running PBS show Austin City Limits. But rather than raise the proverbial roof with his bandmates on “Everlong” as they do nearly every night on tour, Grohl opted to perform the song solo on electric guitar. That rendition premieres exclusively here below, ahead of the full episode’s debut airing on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Foos previously visited Austin City Limits in 2009 and 2015, highlights from which were compiled into an hour-long 2021 special. On the upcoming episode, the group performs four songs from its multiple Grammy-nominated latest album But Here We Are, as well as the vintage “Aurora” (dedicated to late drummer Taylor Hawkins), and more recent deeper cuts such as “No Son of Mine,” “La Dee Da,” and “The Sky Is a Neighborhood.”

As previously reported, H.E.R.’s rendition of the But Here We Are track “The Glass” will be released tomorrow, following her performance of the song with the Foos on Saturday Night Live late last month. The Foos are winding down their 2023 touring schedule with appearances in Abu Dhabi and Australia this month and early December, while a summer stadium tour begins June 13 in Manchester, U.K., before touching down in North America on July 17 at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y.

Here is Foo Fighters’ Austin City Limits episode set list:

Times Like These

No Son Of Mine

Rescued

Under You

La Dee Da

Nothing At All

The Sky is a Neighborhood

The Glass

Aurora

Everlong