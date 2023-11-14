Foo Fighters and H.E.R. perform "The Glass" on 'SNL' (Credit: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

On the Oct. 28 episode of Saturday Night Live, Foo Fighters brought out surprise guest H.E.R. to perform a version of “The Glass,” which was off their June album But Here We Are. Today (Nov. 14), it was announced that the Foos will release the song, along with H.E.R.’s reimagining of the song as a Double A-side single,

It will be available digitally this Friday (Nov. 17) and released as a limited edition seven-inch vinyl single on Dec. 29. The vinyl will feature the Foos’ original and H.E.R.’s version. The seven-inch is available for pre-order here.

Last week, Foo Fighters were nominated for three Grammys, including Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance.