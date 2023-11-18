Cassie, Sean Combs Quickly Settle Rape Lawsuit

'A decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,' says Combs' attorney

A day after filing a lawsuit against Sean Combs alleging rape and abuse over an extended period, singer Cassie Ventura has agreed to a settlement with the Bad Boy Entertainment figurehead. Terms were not disclosed.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support,” Ventura said in a statement sent through attorney Douglas Wigdor.

Although Combs’ attorneys painted the suit as an extortion attempt by on-again/off-again partner Ventura, today they changed their tune. “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best,” Combs said. “Love.” Added his longtime attorney Ben Brafman, “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York just before the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, which allowed victims to seek legal action against perpetrators outside the constraints of regular statutes of limitation.

Yesterday, Brafman alleged Ventura had been attempting to secure a $30 million payment from Combs to keep silent and had threatened to write “a damaging book about their relationship. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”