Sean Combs Sued For Alleged Gang Rape, Denies Charges

Embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sued for sexual assault for the fourth time in recent weeks, this time by a woman claiming she was “sex trafficked and gang raped” by him, former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre and another unnamed assailant. The victim says she was 17 when the assault happened in 2003. Combs, who resigned as chairman of the Revolt TV network in the wake of the previous suits, vehemently denied the claims in a statement.

“I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” he said. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

The suit, filed today (Dec. 6) in New York federal court, alleged Combs lured the woman named as Jane Doe onto his private plane for a flight from Detroit to New York, after which she was given large amounts of drugs and alcohol at a recording studio. “While at the studio, Ms. Doe was gang raped by Mr. Combs, the Third Assailant and Mr. Pierre, in that order,” says the filing, which includes photos of Jane Doe with Combs at the studio.

Last month, Combs was sued three times just before the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, which allowed victims to seek legal action against perpetrators outside the constraints of regular statutes of limitation. One of the claims was made by his former girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura, who settled with Combs the following day.