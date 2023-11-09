Alanis Morissette Announces 2024 Triple Moon Tour

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade will open

Alanis Morissette announced a 2024 summer tour. Billed as the Triple Moon Tour, Morissette will be accompanied by openers Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade. The 31-date North American tour starts on June 9 in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre and wraps on Aug. 10 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Ca.

Last week, Morissette shared her Last Christmas holiday EP. On it, she shared a new cover of the Wham! song “Last Christmas,” along with previously released covers of John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” and the traditional song “Little Drummer Boy.”

In July, Morissette joined the Foo Fighters at the Fuji Rock Festival in Japan to pay tribute to Sinead O’Connor days after she died at the age of 56 by covering her 1987 song “Mandinka.”

06/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

06/12 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

06/14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

06/16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman *

06/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

06/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

06/22 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater *

06/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

06/26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

06/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

06/29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

07/02 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

07/03 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

07/05 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

07/06 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre *

07/09 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

07/10 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

07/13 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

07/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

07/17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

07/23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

07/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

07/27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

07/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

07/31 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

08/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/03 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

08/04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

08/07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

08/08 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena *

08/10 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

* = w/ Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade

^ = w/ Joan Jett & the Blackhearts