Dwarves Get Topical In ‘Will We Dare’ Video

Dwarves are back with a high-energy blast of punk rock on “Will We Dare,” the lead track from the masked veterans’ Concept Album, out on Nov. 17 through Greedy Media. The accompanying video is laced with the group’s trademark sense of humor, parodying recent cultural touchpoints including the Barbie movie and Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” video.

In addition to the band, the video features Sik Sik Sicks vocalist Madd Lucas, and cameos by former Kyuss/Queens of the Stone Age bassist Nick Oliveri and current Foo Fighters/onetime Dwarves drummer Josh Freese. “The Dwarves have been getting canceled since the 1980s, so we wrote a ’90s pop punk song about it and made a video starring a female singer born in the 2000s and a snowboarder from Jackass who’s on strike in 2023,” Dwarves singer Blag Dahlia says. “What could possibly go wrong?”

The “Will We Dare” video was directed by Frank Meyer from the Streetwalkin’ Cheetahs. As for the rest of Concept Album, the band describes it as “hitting every conceivable hard rock genre from hardcore punk to surfy garage rock to experimental noise to down-tuned heavy metal and thrash and even barroom rock and roll.” What, no Polka?

Concept Album is Dwarves’ first full-length record since 2018’s Turn Back the Night. The group is on tour in the U.S. this fall, including support dates with Bad Religion and Direct Hit. A New Year’s Eve show in San Francisco with Pussy Riot is also on tap. That’ll be quiet