10 Travel Questions With Blag Dahlia of the Dwarves

Punk rock legend Blag Dahlia (Paul Cafaro) has been touring the world for over 30 years as founder and lead singer of “The Dwarves.” Courting controversy is second nature to the band, though it always comes after solid hard-core musicality and Paul’s inspired song lyrics.

The Dwarves have produced fourteen albums, several music videos, and have played over 1,000 live shows. Fans follow the band along a global silk road of concerts, never tiring of the raw energy, sexuality, and The Dwarves you-never-know-what-will-happen-next reputation.

If you know Paul as a friend, as I do, you’ll know that deep down he’s a serious dude. A voracious reader, he talks music, art, writing, politics, philosophy, travel. He’s published two novels and just finished his third–completing a trilogy about his alter-ego heroine, the outrageous young Nina West.

Does he ever get tired of all the travel, late nights, and…let’s just call them other things?

And anyway, what’s in a punk rock legend’s carry-on bag?

Read more at Wonderlust here.