5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Nicole Row of Incubus

Name Nicole Row

Best known for Bass, nature enthusiast, running across the street to say hello to strangers’ dogs.

Current city Los Angeles / Marblemount (Washington)

Really want to be in I already live in my dream places! I bought a house in the woods in Washington next to the north cascade national park. Just collectng dogs and breathing clean air.

Excited about Heading out on tour in April with Incubus. Shortly after we will be releasing our reimagined version of Morning View XXIII!!! We’ll be touring that album throughout the U.S. in August and September. Along with writing new music with them… what a dream. Currently building Airbnb’s on our property! Excited to have all our friends try them out.

My current music collection has a lot of Groove and vocal fills, R&B, soul.

And a little bit of Neo-soul, hip-hop.

Preferred format Streaming. Because its accessible and I love to travel light, since I’m always on the move.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Baduizm, Erykah Badu

I always find myself coming back to this one and it never gets old, plus it has tons of great grooves and vocal melodies.

2

Gumbo, PJ Morton

This album always has me singing at the top of my lungs. Merges pop and gospel and so much groove. This falls into my warm-up, and pregame mix.

3

Black Radio, Robert Glasper

He has so much music out that it’s hard to choose one album. Robert’s music is full of rich musicianship, beautiful melodies, and featured artists.

4

Ctrl, SZA

This is my go-to pregame, and emotional exertion album. Her lyrics are so awesome and honest, set to moody tracks.

5

Tapestry, Carole King

This one has newly entered my frequently played list. Just great songwriting, and a classic ‘70s sound.