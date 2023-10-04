Paramore Taps Wet Leg, Panda Bear For ‘This Is Why’ Remix LP

Paramore has tapped Panda Bear, Romi of the xx, Bartees Strange, Claud, Wet Leg, Foals, the Linda Lindas, Remi Wolf, DOMi & JD BECK, and Julien Baker for Re: This Is Why, a remixed version of its February comeback album This Is Why. The surprise project arrives Friday (Oct. 6) from Atlantic Records.

“We’ve long wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who’ve influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence,” Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams says of the album. “Some of the songs have been remixed sort of classically, while others were reworked or rewritten. It’s incredible to hear all our worlds colliding. We sent This Is Why – the record – out into the world early this year, with all its messages of disdain, distrust, and sobering self-examination. This is the reply.”

In our review of This Is Why, we wrote that Paramore erases “any remnants of “scene” labels, continuing their ascension as one of the most dominant pop-rock acts on this defective planet.”

Paramore has spent most of 2023 on the road, playing arenas as a headliner, festivals, and opening for Taylor Swift on her Eras tour. Next year, Paramore will open all of Swift’s European tour dates, beginning May 9 in Paris.

Paramore Re: This Is Why track listing:

This Is Why (Re: Foals)

The News (Re: The Linda Lindas)

Running Out of Time (Re: Panda Bear)

Running Out of Time (Re: Zane Lowe)

C’est Comme Ca (Re: Wet Leg)

Big Man, Little Dignity (Re: DOMi & JD BECK)

You First (Re: Remi Wolf)

Figure 8 (Re: Bartees Strange)

Liar (Re: Romy)

Crave (Re: Claud)

Thick Skull (Re: Julien Baker)

Sanity (demo)