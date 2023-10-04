News of the Day – 10/4

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Meet Me @ The Altar are hitting the road in January. See the dates here. Mitski is performing in some of the most historic theaters in North America next year.

Sleater-Kinney announced that their 11th studio album is out in January. Listen to “Hell.”

Torres announced a new album, What an Enormous Room, which is out on Jan. 26 through Merge Records. Here is the album’s first single, “Collect.”

The Head and the Heart are playing a benefit show at the Showbox in Seattle for the Rivers and Roads Foundation.

The Gaslight Anthem released a new song, “Autumn,” from their first studio album in nine years.

Jack Black and a band of tweens covered Black Sabbath at Tom Morello’s mother’s 100th birthday party.