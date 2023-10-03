Mitski Visiting Historic Theaters On 2024 Tour

New album 'The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We' is out now

Mitski will perform in historic theaters across North America as part of her 2024 tour in support of her latest Dead Oceans album The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We. The tour begins Jan. 26 in Miami and will touch down at Toronto’s Massey Hall, both the Beacon Theatre and Kings Theatre in New York, and the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, among many other locales.

Tamino, Sunny War, Julia Jacklin, and Sarah Kinsey will support. Ticket pre-sales begin tomorrow (Oct. 4); visit Mitski’s website for full details. Released last month, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We debuted at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Independent, Alternative, and Rock Albums charts and at No. 12 on the overall Billboard 200.

Mitski supported the release with a handful of stripped-down acoustic performances, including last week at New York’s Town Hall. Six European shows in that style get underway Oct. 7 in Edinburgh.