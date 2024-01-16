Mitski Expands ‘Inhospitable’ Tour With U.S. Dates

Mitski’s 2023 Dead Oceans album The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We has pushed her to a new level of visibility thanks to the worldwide streaming juggernaut “My Love Mine All Mine,” which has racked up more than 600 million plays in the past four months. The artist has now expanded her extensive 2024 tour plans with new U.S. dates in August and September, beginning with a two-night stand in Detroit on Aug. 27-28.

Openers for these shows include Laufey, Ethel Cain, Arlo Parks, Wyatt Flores and the Japanese band Lamp, which will be making its debut on American soil. Tickets will be available through a presale lottery beginning today (Jan. 16).

Mitski’s 2024 roadwork gets underway Jan. 26-27 in Miami, with the North American leg concluding with an April 10-13 run at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. U.K. and European shows are on tap starting April 27 in Edinburgh.

Fueled largely by its streaming prowess, “My Love Mine All Mine” became Mitski’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 26. In something of a rarity for such a fiercely independent artist, the song is even picking up steam at U.S. top 40 radio stations, where tracks by Tate McRae and Jack Harlow are presently in heavy rotation.

Here are Mitski’s new U.S. tour dates:

Aug. 27-28: Detroit (Masonic Temple)

Aug. 30: Columbia, Md. (Merriweather Post Pavilion)

Sept. 3: Cleveland (Jacobs Pavilion)

Sept. 6-7: Atlanta (Fox Theatre)

Sept. 10: Sugar Land, Tx. (Smart Financial Centre)

Sept. 12: Austin, Tx. (Moody Center)

Sept. 13-14: Grand Prairie, Tx. (Texas Trust CU Theatre)

Sept. 17: Morrison, Co. (Red Rocks)

Sept. 18: Greenwood Village, Co. (Fiddler’s Green)

Sept. 21: Portland, Or. (Moda Center)

Sept. 23: Berkeley, Ca. (Greek Theatre)

Sept. 25: Stanford, Ca. (Frost Amphitheater)