Sleater-Kinney’s New Album ‘Little Rope’ Due In January

Sleater-Kinney is releasing their 11th studio album, Little Rope, on Jan. 19, 2024, as part of a new deal with Loma Vista Recordings. The project was recorded in Portland, Ore., and produced by Grammy winner John Congleton (David Byrne, St. Vincent). The first single, “Hell,” is out now in tandem with a video directed by Ashley Connor and starring actress/director Miranda July.

Little Rope was partially inspired by the 2022 deaths of group member Carrie Brownstein’s mother and stepfather in a car accident in Italy. It’s the follow-up to the group’s 2021 album Path of Wellness, its second and final release for Mom + Pop. Last year, the duo also celebrated the 25th anniversary of its album Dig Me Out with a tribute album featuring St. Vincent, Wilco, Courtney Barnett, Low, the Linda Lindas, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Tunde Adebimpe of TV on the Radio, Self Esteem, and Margo Price.

Sleater-Kinney will support Little Rope with a six-week North American tour, beginning Feb. 28 in San Diego and concluding April 5 in Portland. Tickets go on sale Friday (Oct. 6) at 10 a.m. local time.

Sleater-Kinney Little Rope track listing:

Hell

Needlessly Wild

Say It Like You Mean It

Hunt You Down

Small Finds

Don’t Feel Right

Six Mistakes

Crusader

Dress Yourself

Untidy Creature

02/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

02/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/01 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

03/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

03/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/05 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

03/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

03/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

03/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/11 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

03/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/13-14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/16 – New York, NY @ Racket

03/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

03/20 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

03/21 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

03/26 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

03/30-31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/02-3 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/04 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

04/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom