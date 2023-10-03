Sleater-Kinney’s New Album ‘Little Rope’ Due In January

Sleater-Kinney is releasing their 11th studio album, Little Rope, on Jan. 19, 2024, as part of a new deal with Loma Vista Recordings. The project was recorded in Portland, Ore., and produced by Grammy winner John Congleton (David Byrne, St. Vincent). The first single, “Hell,” is out now in tandem with a video directed by Ashley Connor and starring actress/director Miranda July.
Little Rope was partially inspired by the 2022 deaths of group member Carrie Brownstein’s mother and stepfather in a car accident in Italy. It’s the follow-up to the group’s 2021 album Path of Wellness, its second and final release for Mom + Pop. Last year, the duo also celebrated the 25th anniversary of its album Dig Me Out with a tribute album featuring St. Vincent, Wilco, Courtney Barnett, Low, the Linda Lindas, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Tunde Adebimpe of TV on the Radio, Self Esteem, and Margo Price.
Sleater-Kinney will support Little Rope with a six-week North American tour, beginning Feb. 28 in San Diego and concluding April 5 in Portland. Tickets go on sale Friday (Oct. 6) at 10 a.m. local time.
Sleater-Kinney Little Rope track listing:
Hell
Needlessly Wild
Say It Like You Mean It
Hunt You Down
Small Finds
Don’t Feel Right
Six Mistakes
Crusader
Dress Yourself
Untidy Creature
Sleater-Kinney 2024 tour dates:
02/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
02/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/01 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
03/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
03/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
03/05 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory
03/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
03/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
03/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
03/11 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
03/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/13-14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/16 – New York, NY @ Racket
03/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
03/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
03/20 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
03/21 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
03/25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
03/26 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
03/30-31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/02-3 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/04 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
04/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom