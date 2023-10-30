News Of The Day – 10/30

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

In its first TV performance since Taylor Hawkins’ March 2022 passing, Foo Fighters appeared on Saturday Night Live and were joined by H.E.R. for “The Glass.”

In related news, boygenius will serve as the musical guest on the next SNL episode, which will be hosted by Timothée Chalamet on Nov. 11.

The Killers’ Brandon Flowers joined Ed Sheeran at his show in Las Vegas this weekend to perform “Mr. Brightside.”

Peter Gabriel released “And Still,” the latest song from his coming album, i/o.

Yeahhhhh booyyyy! Flavor Flav sang the National Anthem at the Milwaukee Bucks game on Sunday. The Public Enemy rapper said it was a “bucket list item” and that he had a lot of fun.