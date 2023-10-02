News of the Day – 10/2

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music over the weekend:

Porno for Pyros is pushing its reunion tour to work on new music.

The Killers brought Eddie Vedder and Sammy Hagar during its Ohana Festival set.

Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow joined forces in Nashville to cover Crow’s 1996 hit “If It Makes You Happy.”

The Tedeschi Trucks Band had a busy Friday night. At the band’s first headlining show at Madison Square Garden, they brought up special guests Trey Anastasio and Norah Jones.

Stevie Nicks also played MSG this weekend. At the show, she announced that Mattel is launching a Stevie Nicks series of Barbie dolls modeled after her Rumours years.

Wilco played a surprise set at an open mic night at a Dallas club.

Beyoncé released a trailer for her upcoming Renaissance tour film.