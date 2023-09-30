Tedeschi Trucks Band welcomed Phish’s Trey Anastasio and Norah Jones last night (Sept. 29) during its first headlining appearance at the sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York, capping a two-show Garden Party run which also included an appearance on Wednesday at Boston’s TD Garden Arena.

Jones, on Fender Rhodes piano, duetted with Susan Tedeschi on a first-time cover of John Hiatt’s “Have a Little Faith in Me” and stuck around for the TTB live debut of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “You Wreck Me.” Later, Anastasio joined the band for covers of the Who’s “The Seeker” and two Derek and the Dominos favorites, “Bell Bottom Blues” and “Layla.”

Opening act Lukas Nelson lent a hand on the latter, and returned to the stage with Jones and Anastasio for a show-closing medley of Sly and the Family Stone’s “Sing a Simple Song” and “I Want To Take You Higher.” In Boston earlier this week, TTB was joined by Gov’t Mule principal Warren Haynes for the Allman Brothers Band’s “Blue Sky” and “Dreams,” as well as Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic” and Dr. John’s “I Walk on Gilded Splinters.”

Ahead of the Garden Parties, TTB’s Derek Trucks made a surprise appearance last month with Phish during a flood recovery benefit in upstate New York, jamming on TV on the Radio’s “Golden Age” and several Phish tunes.