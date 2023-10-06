LP Pays Tribute to Jeff Buckley in Latest Episode of ‘Sonic Impact’

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 29: Laura Pergolizzi known as LP performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on July 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

LP is this week’s guest on the latest episode of our new podcast, SPIN Sonic Impact. Sitting down with hosts Eliot and Olivia Goldberg, the “Lost on You” singer talked about Jeff Buckley’s immense influence, and their rise from hit songwriter to pop superstar.

LP also discusses writing hits for Rihanna, Celine Dion, and The Backstreet Boys, working with Cyndi Lauper, their newest album, Love Lines.

Since Sonic Impact launched last year, Eliot and Olivia have interviewed music-industry professionals who shared their life-changing stories about a specific musician who most influenced them. With SPIN as its partner, Sonic Impact will interview major musicians about the providential interactions that impacted their own journeys.

In the second episode of this season, the first season in collaboration with SPIN, the duo interviewed rapper Killer Mike, who spoke about Ice Cube’s influence on him, the story behind his big break on Outkast’s 2002 track “The Whole World,” and other key moments of his life and career.

SPIN’s Sonic Impact is available wherever you listen to podcasts.