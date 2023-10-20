SPIN’s New Podcast Is Out Now

Our new podcast, SPIN SONIC IMPACT is available now. Created and hosted by the father-daughter-duo of award-winning TV producer Eliot Goldberg and his music-obsessed daughter Olivia, the show focuses on guests who share stories about how their lives were profoundly changed by their favorite musical artists.

SPIN founder Bob Guccione Jr. kicked off the season by sharing stories about discovering generation-defining artists like Sinead O’Connor, Nirvana and others. Killer Mike, whose acclaimed new album, Michael, topped the rap charts, shared how Ice Cube changed his life, and how they became friends, while pop-rocker LP revealed a personal connection to artists like Jeff Buckley and Cyndi Lauper.

You can listen to SPIN SONIC IMPACT here and here.