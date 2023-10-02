Geddy Lee Touring Behind Memoir ‘My Effin Life’

Rush‘s Geddy Lee will release his memoir My Effin Life this fall and will support it with a three-week North American book tour. The project will be released on Nov. 14 by Harper Collins, with promotional appearances set to begin the day before at New York’s Beacon Theatre. The tour will conclude Dec. 7 at Massey Hall in Lee’s hometown of Toronto.

At each event, Lee will be joined by a guest interviewer to discuss his life and career in Rush, and will also take questions from the audience. “Writing this book has meant spending so much time living in the past,” Lee says. “I’ve never lived my life looking anywhere but forward, which is why I resisted doing this kind of thing for so long. Being in a band all those years was reassuring because it was an ongoing thing. It felt like it was forever. There was always unfinished business: the next record, the next set design, the next tour. It’s been the theme of my life. But you need a lot more determination to proceed in the world of music without the comfort of your bandmates, and I can only hope that finishing this book will release me to return to what I do and love best.”

Rush retired from performing following its 2015 tour, and longtime drummer Neil Peart died of cancer in January 2020. One dollar from every My Effin Life book tour ticket sale, which begins tomorrow (Oct. 3) through Rush.com, will benefit the Neil Peart Memorial at Lakeside Park fund. Every ticket also includes a copy of My Effin Life.

Lee has made a handful of live appearances since Rush called it a day, including with Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson at two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles last year.

Mon Nov 13 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Wed Nov 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Fri Nov 17 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sat Nov 18 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Sun Nov 19 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Tue Nov 21 – Montréal, QC – Théâtre Maisonneuve

Thu Nov 23 – Vancouver, BC – The Centre in Vancouver

Fri Nov 24 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Sun Nov 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Tue Nov 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Thu Nov 30 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Sun Dec 03 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

Mon Dec 04 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Thu Dec 07 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall