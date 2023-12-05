Geddy Lee Unearths ‘Lost’ Solo Demos

Fresh off the release of his memoir My Effin’ Life, Rush vocalist/bassist Geddy Lee has unearthed two previously unreleased solo tracks recorded as demos during writing sessions for his 2000 solo album, My Favorite Headache. “Gone” and “I Am … You Are” were revived with the help of longtime Rush producer/engineer David Bottrill and are now available on streaming services.

“I loved the songs when they were written and in some ways they feel as fresh and perhaps more relevant all these years later,” Lee says of The Lost Demos, released by Elektra Records. My Favorite Headache remains Lee’s only solo album and was recorded during Rush’s 1997-2002 hiatus with the help of Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron and multi-instrumentalist Ben Mink.

Beyond the book and The Lost Demos, Lee is also serving as the host of the Paramount+ docuseries Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?. which premieres today in North America and tomorrow around the world. In it, he talks shop with fellow bassists Les Claypool of Primus, Krist Novoselic of Nirvana, Melissa Auf Der Maur of Hole/Smashing Pumpkins and Metallica’s Robert Trujillo.

While promoting My Effin’ Life, Lee has seemingly left the door open to either continue making music or performing in some form with Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson. The duo has only been on stage three times since Rush drummer’s Neil Peart’s death in 2020: at the South Park 25th anniversary concert outside Denver in 2022 and at both Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts later that year in London and Los Angeles.

Rush’s self-titled debut album will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024, and “various celebrations” are in the works, according to Elektra.