Everclear frontman Art Alexakis is the guest on the newest installment of the Lipps Service podcast, speaking with host Scott Lipps about the band’s recent album Live at the Whisky a Go Go, its 30th anniversary, the inspiration behind songs such as “Father of Mine” and “I Will Buy You a New Life,” and Alexakis’ long battle with multiple sclerosis, with which he was diagnosed in 2016.

Alexakis also covered his tumultuous upbringing with an absent father, how his sobriety enabled Everclear to break through in the ’90s post-grunge scene, his efforts to help other recovering addicts, what’s next for the band both in terms of archival and new releases, and his favorite California restaurants.

