Dolly Parton Teams With Miley Cyrus to Cover ‘Wrecking Ball’

Dolly Parton‘s new album, Rockstar, is out next month. So far, Parton has shared a version of the Beatles’ “Let It Be” with help from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood, 4 Non Blonde’s “What’s Up?” with Linda Perry and “World on Fire“. Today (Oct. 20), Parton teamed up with her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus to cover her 2013 single “Wrecking Ball” from the Bangerz album. The duo debuted the song at Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party last year.

“When I heard ‘Wrecking Ball’ I almost wept in my car,” Parton said. “When it started into the chorus it hit me like a wrecking ball! I thought how great can a song be and how great can Miley Cyrus be? I thought, I have to have that song on my rock album and I have to have Miley sing it with me! I love it and I hope you do!”

Dolly Parton’s ROCKSTAR is out on Nov. 17 through Butterfly Records. Lizzo, Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile, Sting, former Journey frontman Steve Perry, and Elton John are also appearing on the album.