Dolly Parton Welcomes Surviving Beatles, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus on Rockstar

As tipped here in January, Dolly Parton‘s new album, Rockstar, will reportedly boast one of the more drool-worthy list of guest artists in recent memory, with both surviving Beatles on hand alongside everyone from Lizzo (playing flute on Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” no less), Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, and Elton John.

Rockstar will be released Nov. 17 on Parton’s Butterfly Records through Big Machine Label Group and contains a whopping 30 songs, including nine originals. The first single, the guest-free “World on Fire,” will arrive Thursday (May 11).

“If I’m going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, I better do something to earn it,” Parton said during an appearance on The View earlier this year, referencing her initial reluctance to accept enshrinement back in 2022. “So I’m doing a rock ‘n’ roll album and I’m having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me.”

Following their performance with Parton at the Rock Hall induction, Pink and Carlile will join her again for cover of the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” Elsewhere, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr team with Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood on the Beatles’ “Let It Be,” while a new version of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” sports posthumous vocals from Ronnie Van Zandt and contributions from the band’s Artimus Pyle and the recently deceased Gary Rossington.

Among the other featured performers: former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora on “Rocktar,” Sting on the Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” former Journey frontman Steve Perry making a very rare return to hid old band’s catalog on a cover of “Open Arms,” John Fogerty on Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Long As I Can See the Light,” Chris Stapleton on Bob Seger’s “Night Moves,” and, for good measure, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford on “Bygones.” And if you ever wanted to hear Parton cover the 1993 4 Non Blondes one-hit wonder “What’s Up,” well, that’s here too.

The original songs comprise the Nicks collaboration “What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done to You” and “I Dreamed About Elvis” with country artist Ronnie McDowell and original Elvis Presley backing vocalists the Jordanaires.

The Rockstar announcement comes ahead of Parton co-hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards with Garth Brooks in Frisco, Tx., on Thursday. She can also be heard on Chris Janson’s new single, “21 Forever,” featuring Guns ‘N Roses guitarist Slash.

Here is the track list for Rockstar:

“Rockstar” (feat. Richie Sambora)

“World on Fire”

“Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting)

“Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry)

“Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

“Long As I Can See The Light” (feat. John Fogerty)

“Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock)

“I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

“What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You” (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

“Purple Rain”

“Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton)

“I Hate Myself For Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts)

“Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton)

“Wrecking Ball” (feat. Miley Cyrus)

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. Pink and Brandi Carlile)

“Keep On Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin)

“Heart Of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry)

“Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” (feat. Elton John)

“Tried To Rock And Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

“Stairway To Heaven” (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

“We Are The Champions”

“Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx and John 5)

“My Blue Tears” (feat. Simon Le Bon)

“What’s Up?” (feat. Linda Perry)

“You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris and Sheryl Crow)

“Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo)

“Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald)

“I Dreamed About Elvis” (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest the Jordanaires)

“Let It Be” (feat. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood)

“Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and the Artimus Pyle Band)