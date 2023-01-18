Dolly Parton Drafts Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile for Rock-Inspired Album

Dolly Parton isn’t messing around as she assembles her first-ever rock’n’roll album. Following her induction last year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the music legend has drafted Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, the duo of Brandi Carlile and Pink, and John Fogerty for the project, per an appearance yesterday (Jan. 17) on The View.

“If I’m going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, I better do something to earn it,” Parton said. “So I’m doing a rock ‘n’ roll album and I’m having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me.”

Following their performance with Parton at the Rock Hall induction, Pink and Brandi Carlile will join her again for cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Satisfaction,” while McCartney, Nicks, Fogerty, Journey’s Steve Perry, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, and Cher will also appear on as-yet-unannounced songs as part of the album provisionally titled Rock Star. No release date has been confirmed.

Parton has said in previous interviews that she hopes the album will include Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” Prince’s “Purple Rain” and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird.” She initially removed herself from consideration for the 2022 Rock Hall class because she said she didn’t consider herself a rock artist, but later changed her mind and said she’d accept the award if offered.

Parton’s appearance on The View was also tied to the release of four new baking mixes in her ongoing partnership with Duncan Hines: a cornbread mix, biscuit mix, and brownie mixes in “fabulously fudgy” and caramel turtle flavors. The products will be in stores this month.