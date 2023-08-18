Dolly Parton has released a cover of the Beatles’ “Let It Be” with a little help from her friends. The song features contributions from none other than former Beatles Paul McCartney (on vocals and piano) and Ringo Starr (drums), along with Peter Frampton on guitar and Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood, also on drums.

Of the song, Parton said, “Well, does it get any better than singing “Let It Be” with Paul McCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!”

In a statement posted on social media, McCartney said, “Thanks Dolly for doing my song. I love your version and am very pleased to be by your side on this one. Rock on! Love Paul x.”

The cover is the latest song to be released from Parton’s upcoming rock album, titled Rockstar, and it was produced by Kent Wells. So far, Parton has released “Bygones (feat. Rob Halford),” “World on Fire” and a cover of Heart’s “Magic Man” featuring Ann Wilson.

Earlier this year, Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Initially, she declined the Rock Hall’s invite before accepting the honor. The induction ceremony takes place later this year in Brooklyn.

The star-studded album, which also features guest spots from Miley Cyrus, Melissa Etheridge, Elton John and Stevie Nicks, is out on Nov. 17 through Butterfly Records.