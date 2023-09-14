Tedeschi Trucks Enlists Trey Anastasio, Norah Jones For New York ‘Garden Party’

Tedeschi Trucks Band will be joined by a host of special guests at its upcoming Garden Party shows on Sept. 27 at Boston’s TD Garden and Sept. 29 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes will lend a hand in Boston, while Trey Anastasio of Phish and Norah Jones will appear in New York. These will be the first headlining performances at both venues for Tedeschi Trucks, which is led by married guitar slingers Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks.

“We’re excited and honored to throw these Garden Parties with our good friends,” Trucks says. “Both venues are hallowed ground, so collaborating with great artists that we have a shared history with makes it that much sweeter. It’s going to be a blast!” Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real will open both shows.

Ahead of the Garden Parties, Tedeschi Trucks has launched a contest with Fandiem to reward a lucky fan with an all-expenses trip to Boston for the Sept. 27 show, front row tickets, access to an intimate in-store event celebrating the 25th anniversary reissue of Tedeschi’s solo album Just Won’t Burn, and an autographed guitar, among other perks. All proceeds from entry fees will benefit WhyHunger’s work to end global poverty.

Trucks sat in with Phish in Saratoga, N.Y., last month for a five-song run which featured a cover of TV on the Radio’s “Golden Age,” while Jones guested on the Bonnie Raitt-popularized “Love Has No Pride” with TTB in October 2017 during the group’s annual residency at New York’s Beacon Theatre. Haynes has played with group members on several occasions, including at the White House in 2012 and at the Beacon in 2016 and 2021.

As for Nelson, he joined TTB during a Feb. 25 show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium for covers of Sleepy John Estes’ “Leaving Trunk” and Rahsaan Roland Kirk’s “Volunteered Slavery.” Earlier in the evening, Trucks snuck over to the nearby Bridgestone Arena to play two songs with Billy Strings, marking the first time the pair had ever met.

Prior to the Garden Parties, TTB will warm up with a Sept. 22 appearance in Reading, Pa. The group’s only other show before the year’s end is on Nov. 6 as part of the Big Easy Cruise in New Orleans.