News of the Day – 9/7

Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz and Adam Yauch of the Beastie Boys (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Beastie Boys will be honored with a square named its honor on Saturday. It is located on Rivington Street between Ludlow and Essex St. Sound familiar? The group’s surviving members, Ad-Rock and Mike D., will be in attendance for the festivities this Saturday at noon EST.

Bruce Springsteen canceled his remaining September tour dates due to symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

Drake is releasing his new album, For All the Dogs, on Sept. 22

Jack Johnson will release Songs For Maui, a live benefit album featuring Hawaii’s own Paula Fuga and John Cruz.

Devo is a box set comprised of material celebrating its 50-year career.

In more box set news, Acetone is releasing I’m still waiting. on Nov. 17 through New West Records. The limited-edition 11-LP box set includes the band’s studio albums Cindy (1993), If You Only Knew (1995), Acetone (1997), and York Blvd. (2000).

Tyler Childers is going on a world tour next year. Sylvan Esso, Allison Russell, Hayes Carll, Medium Build, 49 Winchester, and John R. Miller will all open.

Rancid shared a video for “Live Forever,” and LP released one for “Long Goodbye.”

If one Creed headlining cruise wasn’t enough, the band is appearing in another Class of ‘99 cruise next year from April 27 through May 1.