News Of The Day – 9/6

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be honored at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards with the Global Icon Award and will also perform at the Sept. 12 event.

Bjork released a new video for “Victimhood.” Quavo did the same for “Galaxy.”

The Black Crowes’ 1992 sophomore album The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion will be reissued Dec. 1 as a deluxe boxed set with a host of rare and unreleased tracks.

Mitski added North American dates to a previously announced European slate of intimate shows in support of her upcoming album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.

Gaslight Anthem shared another new song from its first album in nearly a decade.

Ahead of a tour beginning tomorrow (Sept. 7), Soul Glo released a new single.