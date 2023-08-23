Mitski Shares New Singles ‘Star,’ ‘Heaven’

Mitski‘s previously announced seventh studio album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We is out on Sept 15 through Dead Oceans. Today, the singer/songwriter takes two different looks at love on her latest singles, “Star” and “Heaven” On the former, a slow rocker, Mitski sings of longing for lost love, and on the latter, a delicate string-driven tune, she addresses coming to terms with a failed relationship.

Both songs were recorded with arranger and conductor Drew Erickson and a full orchestra in Los Angeles.

Previously, Mitski released “Bug Like an Angel” as the first single from the upcoming project. In support of it, she will state several intimate shows in Europe in October dubbed Amateur Mistake: A Night of Intimate, Acoustic Performances From Mitski Previewing Her New Album.

Here are Mitski’s tour dates:

Oct. 7 – Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall

Oct. 9 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Oct. 11 – London, UK @ Union Chapel

Oct. 14 – Berlin, DE @ Babylon

Oct. 16 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli / Vredenburg

Oct. 20 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon