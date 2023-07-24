Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Charlie Hall of The War on Drugs
Pleasure Pill
Pleasure Pill’s Timeless Pop Rock Is Destined for Stadium Success
WHO IS YOUNG SUMMER

Mitski Reveals New Album Title, Teases First Single

‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’ was recorded at Nashville’s Bomb Shelter Studios
Mitski
(Photo: Ebru Yildiz)

Mitski has revealed initial details about her next Dead Oceans album in an email newsletter sent to fans. The project is titled The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We and will be preceded by an as-yet-untitled single on Wednesday (July 26).

“Hi, this is Mitski, and I’m at Bomb Shelter Studios in Nashville, where we recorded my new album that’s coming out,” she says in a short voice message. “It’s called The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, and its first single is coming out on Wednesday.”

The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We will be the follow-up to 2022’s Laurel Hell, which took the Nashville-based Mitski to new commercial heights. That project was the artist’s highest-charting to date in Australia, the U.K., and the U.S., where it debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. It also opened at the top of both the Alternative and Rock Albums tallies.

After an extensive 2022 world tour, Mitski has not performed live in 2023. However, she was nominated in tandem with David Byrne and Son Lux for the best original song Oscar earlier this year for “This is a Life” from the soundtrack to the film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Also Read

Oscars 2023: Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava and M.M. Keeravani Win Best Original Song

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

more from spin

Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami on July 22, 2023 (photo: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for E11EVEN).
News

Travis Scott Confirms New LP Utopia Arriving July 28

Taylor Swift and Haim on July 22, 2023, in Seattle (photo: Mat Hayward / TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management).
News

Taylor Swift Enlists Haim For evermore Tour Debut In Seattle

The 1975 (photo: Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images)
News

Malaysian Festival Canceled After The 1975’s Matty Healy Kisses Bandmate Onstage

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top