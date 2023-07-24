Mitski Reveals New Album Title, Teases First Single

Mitski has revealed initial details about her next Dead Oceans album in an email newsletter sent to fans. The project is titled The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We and will be preceded by an as-yet-untitled single on Wednesday (July 26).

“Hi, this is Mitski, and I’m at Bomb Shelter Studios in Nashville, where we recorded my new album that’s coming out,” she says in a short voice message. “It’s called The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, and its first single is coming out on Wednesday.”

The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We will be the follow-up to 2022’s Laurel Hell, which took the Nashville-based Mitski to new commercial heights. That project was the artist’s highest-charting to date in Australia, the U.K., and the U.S., where it debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. It also opened at the top of both the Alternative and Rock Albums tallies.

After an extensive 2022 world tour, Mitski has not performed live in 2023. However, she was nominated in tandem with David Byrne and Son Lux for the best original song Oscar earlier this year for “This is a Life” from the soundtrack to the film Everything Everywhere All at Once.