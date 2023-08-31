A "Moon Man" trophy is seen during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards Press Junket at Madison Square Garden on August 25, 2016 in New York City. The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on August 28, 2016 at the Madison Square Garden in New York. / AFP / Angela WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lil Wayne, Doja Cat and Korean supergroup Tomorrow X Together highlight the latest group of musicians tapped to perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Anitta and Kelsea Ballerini were also added to the lineup. They will join previously announced performers Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, and Stray Kids. This will be Lil Wayne’s first VMAs performance in over a decade.

Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award and will celebrate with a performance of her own.

Taylor Swift leads the field with eight nominations at this year’s awards ceremony. SZA received six nominations, while Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith had five nominations each.

The MTV VMAs will take place on Sept. 12 in Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center. For a full list of nominees, click here.