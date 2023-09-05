News Of The Day – 9/5

Jimmy Buffett during the 2018 Broadway premiere of his musical 'Escape to Margaritaville' (photo: Noam Galai / Getty Images for 'Escape to Margaritaville').

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music over the holiday weekend:

Jimmy Buffett died at the age of 76 after a four-year battle with cancer. Paul McCartney, Dave Matthews, and more paid tribute to the “Margaritaville” singer/songwriter and business mogul.

The Rolling Stones have a new album on the way, their first of original songs since 2005. Further details will be revealed in a livestream event from London tomorrow (Sept. 6).

Former Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell died at the age of 56.

“Dream Weaver” singer Gary Wright, who also played on George Harrison’s classic solo debut album All Things Must Pass, died at the age of 80.

Foo Fighters teamed up with Billy Idol to cover the Sex Pistols in Aspen, Co.

Aerosmith kicked off its farewell tour Saturday (Sept. 2) in Philadelphia, balancing classics such as “Love in an Elevator,” “Sweet Emotion,” and “Dream On” with deep cuts such as “Seasons of Wither,” “Adam’s Apple,” and “No More No More.”