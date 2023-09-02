Rolling Stones Announcing New Album On Wednesday

The Rolling Stones will announce their new album, Hackney Diamonds, on Wednesday (Sept. 6) in tandem with its “Start Me Up”-esque lead track “Angry,” the first seconds of which can already be sampled on a dedicated website. Guitarist Keith Richards teased the info in a social media post, heralding the legendary group’s first serving of original music since 2005’s A Bigger Bang and first studio album of any kind since the blues covers project Blue & Lonesome in 2016.

Although no additional details have been confirmed, it is understood that Hackney Diamonds was produced at least in part by Andrew Watt, who is also working on the next Pearl Jam album and has recently manned the boards for full-lengths from Ozzy Osbourne and Iggy Pop. Hackney Diamonds reportedly features guest appearances not only by both living Beatles (Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr) but former Stones members Bill Wyman and Mick Taylor, as well as late drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021. It was recorded at several studios, including New York’s Electric Lady, Los Angeles’ Henson Recording Studios, and Sanctuary Studios in Nasaau, the Bahamas.

The Stones are further stoking the reveal via Instagram posts and a countdown clock on HackneyDiamonds.com, which invites fans to sign up for their mailing list. Meanwhile, its fabled tongue logo has appeared superimposed over world landmarks such as Paris’ Arc de Triomphe, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, and Wellington Arch in London’s Hyde Park in advance of Wednesday’s announcement.

Among the rumored new song titles are “Dreamy Skies,” “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” “Live by the Sword,” and “Bite My Head Off.” Watt is credited as a co-writer on “Angry” and two other songs recently registered by the Stones with performing rights organizations, “Depending on You” and “Get Close.” It’s unknown whether the band is planning to tour in support of the album, having last performed live on Aug. 3, 2022, in Berlin. Drummer Steve Jordan has filled in for Watts since the latter’s passing and performs on Hackney Diamonds.

The Hackney Diamonds activity comes days after the Stones celebrated the 50th anniversary of their chart-topping album Goat’s Head Soup, which was originally released Aug. 31, 1973, and six weeks after frontman Mick Jagger’s 80th birthday on July 26. Richards will himself turn 80 on Dec. 18.