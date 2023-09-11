Jimmy Eat World‘s frontman Jim Adkins is the guest on the latest episode of SPIN‘s Lipps Service podcast. In his conversation with host Scott Lipps, which took place ahead of the band’s Aug. 23 show in New York, Adkins shared his thoughts on Jimmy Eat World’s influence on a new generation of emo-rock bands, the bidding war and the controversy surrounding Bleed American (which was released six weeks before 9/11 and had its title changed in the aftermath), and what he thinks of Prince covering “The Middle.”

“I don’t really care if I ever win a Grammy,” Adkins says with a laugh about the latter, calling it “the highest validation I could ever, ever dream of. Everything else I do for the rest of my life in music is just gravy.” The singer also discussed performing with Taylor Swift, how Fugazi was Jimmy Eat World’s “gateway drug band,” how the band stole and distributed its own records, and his top five Jimmy Eat World songs.

On the previous Lipps Service episode, Lipps sat down with Irish singer/songwriter Hozier, who shared his admiration for the late Sinéad O’Connor, his Irish influences and roots, and details of his newest album, Unreal, Unearth.

