Hozier Talks New Album, Irish Roots On ‘Lipps Service’

Irish singer/songwriter Hozier is the guest on the newest installment of the Lipps Service podcast, speaking with host Scott Lipps about his brand new album Unreal Earth and the four years that have passed since its predecessor, the influence of Brandi Carlile and Joni Mitchell on his music, his thoughts on the late Sinead O’Connor, and his favorite Irish acts.

The artist also discussed meeting countrymen U2 at the Kennedy Center Honors last year, a difficult early career booking on The Late Show With David Letterman, dropping out of college to pursue music, the strangest pronunciation of his last name, and the merits of performing in intimate venues.

On the previous Lipps Service episode, 311 vocalist Nick Hexum talked about “faking it until you make it,” the Nebraska-reared band’s signature reggae sound, the advent of the annual “311 Day” and 311’s Caribbean cruises, and the progress of its next studio album.

