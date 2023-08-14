311’s Nick Hexum Talks Reggae Roots On ‘Lipps Service’

311 vocalist Nick Hexum is the guest on the newest installment of the Lipps Service podcast, speaking with host Scott Lipps about “faking it until you make it,” the Nebraska-reared band’s signature reggae sound, and the advent of the annual “311 Day” and 311 Caribbean cruises.

Hexum also covered narrowly escaping death when 311’s RV caught on fire, early bonding with the 311 members over Prince, Bad Brains, and hip-hop, writing the band’s signature song “Amber,” covering the Cure’s “Love Song” for the film 50 First Dates, and even a bit about the group’s next studio album.

On the previous Lipps Service episode, the Struts’ Luke Spiller appeared for a fourth time to discuss the group’s new single, “Too Good at Raising Hell,” performing at the Taylor Hawkins 2022 tribute concerts, and the role of AI in music

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every few weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.