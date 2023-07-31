The Struts’ Luke Spiller Makes Fourth Appearance On Lipps Service

The Struts‘ Luke Spiller makes his fourth appearance on the newest installment of the Lipps Service podcast, speaking with host Scott Lipps about performing with the surviving members of Queen at last year’s Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London and overcoming “imposter syndrome” alongside a host of rock legends at that Wembley Stadium event.

Spiller also covered the rise of fellow young rock acts such as Greta Van Fleet, Dirty Honey, and Maneskin, performing songs popularized by Oasis and Michael Jackson, the Struts’ new single “Too Good at Raising Hell,” and dream collaborations with Lana Del Rey and the late Freddie Mercury.

On the previous Lipps Service episode, Jason Mraz discussed his beach music-soundtracked upbringing in Virginia, how he caught the music bug in second grade, and trying to emulate Dave Matthews and Eddie Vedder in the early days of his career.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every few weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, brought to you by Mackie, is available wherever you listen to podcasts.