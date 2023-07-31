Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Noodles of The Offspring
Sinéad O’Connor’s 10 Greatest Songs
The Cast of Cheers
Meet The Bands Making Up The Angry New Ireland

The Struts’ Luke Spiller Makes Fourth Appearance On Lipps Service

Artist discussed his group’s new single ‘Too Good at Raising Hell’ and the role of AI in music
the struts
(Credit: Ben Cope)

The Struts‘ Luke Spiller makes his fourth appearance on the newest installment of the Lipps Service podcast, speaking with host Scott Lipps about performing with the surviving members of Queen at last year’s Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London and overcoming “imposter syndrome” alongside a host of rock legends at that Wembley Stadium event.

Spiller also covered the rise of fellow young rock acts such as Greta Van Fleet, Dirty Honey, and Maneskin, performing songs popularized by Oasis and Michael Jackson, the Struts’ new single “Too Good at Raising Hell,” and dream collaborations with Lana Del Rey and the late Freddie Mercury.

On the previous Lipps Service episode, Jason Mraz discussed his beach music-soundtracked upbringing in Virginia, how he caught the music bug in second grade, and trying to emulate Dave Matthews and Eddie Vedder in the early days of his career.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every few weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, brought to you by Mackie, is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Jason Mraz

Also Read

Jason Mraz Talks Beach Music, Weird Jobs, And Smoking With Willie Nelson On Lipps Service

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

,

more from spin

Photo: Alive Coverage / Boston Calling
News

Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette Cover Sinead O’Connor In Japan

Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner on April 14, 2023 in Tampa, Fla. (photo: Octavio Jones / TAS23 / Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management).
News

Taylor Swift Begins Last U.S. Eras Tour Run With Help From Aaron Dessner

Ticketmaster
News

Report: Justice Department Eyeing Antitrust Lawsuit Against Ticketmaster

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top