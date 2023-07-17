Instagram Facebook Twitter
Mraz’s eighth album, ‘Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride,’ was released June 23.
Photo credit: Shervin Lainez

Jason Mraz may be best known for his 2002 hit song “The Remedy,” but there’s much more to the artist than easy, breezy pop melodies. As the latest guest on the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast, Mraz divulges all about his beach music-soundtracked upbringing in Virginia, how he caught the music bug in second grade, and trying to emulate Dave Matthews and Eddie Vedder in the early days of his career.

The conversation also delves into Mraz’s start on coffeeshops stages and the various day jobs he held (doorman, janitor, post office employee) while trying to make a name for himself in the music biz (he’s earned several Grammys, which he says are on display in his bathroom). Mraz offers further recollections of the time he visited Bob Marley’s house and got high with Willie Nelson, and discusses his new album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, which was released June 23.

On the previous Lipps Service episode, actor Michael Imperioli talked about his music group ZOPA, his love of classic rock, the music of The Sopranos, and an awkward encounter with Lou Reed.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every few weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, brought to you by Mackie, is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

