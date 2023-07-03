Michael Imperioli may be best known for his acting work on beloved TV series such as The Sopranos and The White Lotus, but he’s also a lifelong music fan who has played in a variety of bands, including his current outfit, ZOPA.

Imperioli is the latest guest on the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast. In conversation with host Scott Lipps, the 57-year-old New York native discusses his early love of classic rock, an awkward meeting with the notoriously cranky Lou Reed, the music of The Sopranos, and the origin story of ZOPA, whose debut album, La Dolce Vita, was released in 2021.

Imperioli also talks about his experiences on the set of The White Lotus in Sicily, what he really did with the Emmy he won in 2004, and what it’s like to work with some of the most respected actors of all time.

