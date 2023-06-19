Mod Sun Talks MGK, Travis Barker, and Sobriety on Lipps Service

Minnesota native and “hippie hop” artist Mod Sun is the latest guest on the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast, following his recent SPIN cover story. In his conversation with host Scott Lipps, Mod Sun discusses his Midwest beginnings, which meant growing up on a farm (including the time his dad built a plane on the family property), as well as his process of creating music and sober touring.

The artist also discusses starting out in the scene as a drummer, his relationships with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, and his place in the current pop-punk revival.

Mod Sun’s latest album, God Save The Teen, was released in February. He told Lipps that he’s working on new music.

On the previous Lipps Service episode, Garbage drummer and go-to producer Butch Vig discussed working on some of the biggest records of the grunge era, including Nirvana’s Nevermind, and his memories of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

