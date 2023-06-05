Garbage drummer and go-to producer Butch Vig is the latest guest on the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast. In his conversation with host Scott Lipps, Vig discusses his time in Garbage with Shirley Manson and company, as well as producing some of the biggest records of the grunge era, including Nirvana’s Nevermind and Gish by the Smashing Pumpkins.

Vig starts by talking about his upbringing in a musical household and finding his way into the music scene in Madison, Wi., which eventually led to working at the legendary Smart Studios. Among the nuggets Vig recounts hearing Nirvana for the first time and discusses how the band bootlegged itself, uncovers details about working with Courtney Love, and shares his memories of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Additionally, Vig reveals that he once turned down working with Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones and talks about a new Garbage record ahead of the group’s just-underway tour with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

