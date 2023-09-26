Elvis Costello and the Imposters announced that they’ll be touring in the U.S. early next year. Billed as the 7-0-7 tour, it begins on Jan. 10 in Tallahassee, Fl., the band will perform in cities across the South. The tour ends on Feb. 2 in Wilmington, N.C.
Earlier this year, Costello and the band performed a 10-night stand at New York’s Gramercy Theater. We were on hand for every night, which you can relive here.
See the full list of tour dates below.
Elvis Costello and the Imposters’ 7-0-7 tour dates:
Jan 10 – Tallahassee, FL – FSU Opening Nights at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall
Jan 11 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
Jan 12 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre
Jan 14 – Miramar Beach, FL – 30A Songwriters Festival Grand Boulevard Outdoor Stage
Jan 16 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
Jan 17 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
Jan 19 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
Jan 20 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
Jan 25 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
Jan 26 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory at the District
Jan 29 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Jan 30 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Jan 31 – Durham, NC – DPAC
Feb 2 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College