Elvis Costello and the Imposters announced that they’ll be touring in the U.S. early next year. Billed as the 7-0-7 tour, it begins on Jan. 10 in Tallahassee, Fl., the band will perform in cities across the South. The tour ends on Feb. 2 in Wilmington, N.C.

Earlier this year, Costello and the band performed a 10-night stand at New York’s Gramercy Theater. We were on hand for every night, which you can relive here.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Jan 10 – Tallahassee, FL – FSU Opening Nights at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall

Jan 11 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

Jan 12 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

Jan 14 – Miramar Beach, FL – 30A Songwriters Festival Grand Boulevard Outdoor Stage

Jan 16 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

Jan 17 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Jan 19 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

Jan 20 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

Jan 25 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

Jan 26 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory at the District

Jan 29 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Jan 30 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Jan 31 – Durham, NC – DPAC

Feb 2 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College