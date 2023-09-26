Skip to content
Elvis Costello and the Imposters Announce 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Three-week run kicks off in early January

Elvis Costello
Elvis Costello (Credit: Mark Seliger)

Elvis Costello and the Imposters announced that they’ll be touring in the U.S. early next year. Billed as the 7-0-7 tour, it begins on Jan. 10 in Tallahassee, Fl., the band will perform in cities across the South. The tour ends on Feb. 2 in Wilmington, N.C.

Earlier this year, Costello and the band performed a 10-night stand at New York’s Gramercy Theater. We were on hand for every night, which you can relive here.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Elvis Costello and the Imposters’ 7-0-7 tour dates:

Jan 10 – Tallahassee, FL – FSU Opening Nights at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall 

Jan 11 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall 

Jan 12 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre 

Jan 14 – Miramar Beach, FL – 30A Songwriters Festival Grand Boulevard Outdoor Stage 

Jan 16 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater 

Jan 17 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston 

Jan 19 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre 

Jan 20 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theatre 

Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre 

Jan 25 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre 

Jan 26 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory at the District 

Jan 29 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium 

Jan 30 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy 

Jan 31 – Durham, NC – DPAC 

Feb 2 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College 

