5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Tommy Stinson of The Replacements

Name Tommy Stinson

Best known for Best known for being a public nuisance in Minneapolis, L.A., and New York. I’ve been in a bunch of bands since I was 12 years old: The Replacements, Jumbo Shrimp, Bash and Pop, Perfect, Guns N’ Roses, Soul Asylum.

Current city Upstate New York

Excited about My newest endeavor is Cowboys in the Campfire. We just released our first record called Wronger on Done to Death Records in June. We’ll be playing in a town near you all summer into next year. For details go to Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in the Campfire website and on all socials. Except for Threads!



My current music collection has a lot of I am currently a slave to my Alexa music device, which spins a lot of cool music when I’m doing dishes, cooking, or exercising. That said, my latest station came as a hot tip from my friend Kathleen. It’s a station called Boss Radio. It spins a lot of vintage ‘50s and ‘60s deep-cuts pop and rock ‘n roll.

Preferred format I spin CDs and vinyl when my stereo is up and working — bhaaahaaa. Not working now, as I’m moving.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

London Calling, The Clash

This was my first favorite album and I’ve always thought that, as far as the punk rock movement is concerned, this record was always well beyond the stereotype. It is simply a great rock ‘n roll record. It has wit, attitude, as well as a sort of pop tenderness. I also think the Clash at this time were far better musicians in general than a lot of groups of this era and genre which is why London Calling stands the test of time.

2

Blonde on Blonde, Bob Dylan

This was the first Bob Dylan record I sat down and listened to and really studied. I’ll try to keep this short by saying I was into all of Bob Dylan’s hits, like most of my peers, but when I put this record on and listened to it top to bottom (with a nudge from Peter Jesperson, of course), I found myself transported to another world as “Sad Eyed Lady of the Lowlands” played. I played it over and over again for what seems like a week in retrospect. How on earth could I sit there and listen to an over 11-minute song over and over for, like, a week, you ask? “It’s just that good” doesn’t begin to cover it. It was after this initial spin that I found myself truly feeling like I was understanding the genius of Bob Dylan’s lyrics.



3

Revolver, The Beatles

What can one say about the Beatles that hasn’t been said? What this record does for me is tie memories of my early childhood and my adult life together in a way no other record does. I mean…I feel like I came outta the womb with “I’m Only Sleeping” playing in the background! When I want to hear the Beatles, I play this record in its entirety. It’s way too good to stop at just one song. I often wonder, how is it even possible that such young men – as they were when they made this record – could be so musically advanced as humans, as they were at this time?



4

Era Vulgaris, Queens of the Stone Age

Josh Homme’s record-making at its best! It reminds me of the first time I listened to Doc at the Radar Station by Captain Beefheart at the Modesto at age 16. It appeals to my discordant pop tendencies. I have been a fan of Queens of the Stone Age from the beginning, but his record has great broken pop tunes, with scorch-the-earth guitar playing that makes one wonder, How do they do that? I have traveled all over the world listening to this record on 11. Go figure.



5

Terry Reid, Terry Reid

Terry Reid has long been a favorite of myself and The Replacements. This is a beautiful record that made me and many others, I’m sure, want to be a singer. If you haven’t got a copy, you should go buy it now. Terry is one of the great singers of our time. A must-have!