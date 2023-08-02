Instagram Facebook Twitter
Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman Actor, Dies at 70

News of the Day – 8/2

Lizzo
Prince Williams / Contributor

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Travis Scott’s performance in Egypt may have been canceled, but that hasn’t deterred him from setting up another historic show, this time at Circus Maximus in Rome.

Lizzo was sued by her former backup dancers and is accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Wilco is releasing a new album in September.

Michigander

Semisonic is back with its first new album in two decades. It features Jim James and Jason Isbell. Listen to its first single.

Third Eye Blind paid tribute to Sinead O’Connor by covering “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”

Peter Gabriel released a new single titled “Olive Tree.” Speedy Ortiz (featuring SPIN contributor Sadie Dupuis) shared a new single and an Alex Ross Perry-directed video that features Josh Gondelman, Ted Leo and more. The Hives shared a pair of new songs.

Jawbreaker is hitting the road in September for a brief tour with support from Joyce Manor and Grumpster.

The 1975 will reissue its debut album to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

