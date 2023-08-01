Jawbreaker Announce Fall Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Eight-show headlining run takes place in September
Jawbreaker Dear You
(Credit: John Dunne)

Last year, Jawbreaker went on a belated tour (“The last two years don’t count,” the group said at the time) to celebrate the 25th anniversary of 1995’s Dear You. The tour was eventful for several reasons. Today, the band announced a September tour that coincides with a few festival dates that will take place that month.

The band will be joined by Joyce Manor and Grumpster. As part of these dates, Jawbreaker will perform two dates as part of the 1234FEST, which members of the band helped curate. The eight-city headlining tour begins on Sept. 12 at The Van Buren in Phoenix and ends 13 days later in Orlando.

Earlier this year, Jawbreaker opened for AFI in Los Angeles, which honored the 20th anniversary of Sing for the Sorrow and performed at Sonic Temple in Columbus, Oh.

Jawbreaker 2023 Tour Dates:

Sept 3 – Bumbershoot Festival
Sept 9 — Denver, CO – 1234Fest @ The JunkYard
Sept 12 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Sept 14 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
Sept 15 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Sept 16 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
Sept 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Sept 20 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Sept 22 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept 23 – Camden, NJ – 1234Fest @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept 25 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Jawbreaker live in Seattle

