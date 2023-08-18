News of the Day – 8/18

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Green Day is reissuing Dookie for its 30th anniversary with a slew of unreleased tracks, demos and live shows.

The National released a pair of new songs.

Original Pavement drummer Gary Young has died at the age of 70.

Jack Harlow announced a six-date tour of Kentucky that will take place in November and December.

Miley Cyrus announced that she’ll be releasing a new song next Friday. It will arrive in conjunction with a new special on ABC.

Jeff Tweedy announced a November tour to promote his new book, World Within a Song.

Hum is reissuing four albums on vinyl. Joni Mitchell is releasing the latest installment of her archives series that focuses on her time at Asylum Records in the early-to-mid ‘70s…listen to a demo of “Help Me.”

Ministry has a new album on the way which features Gogol Bordello‘s Eugene Hutz, Jello Biafra, and Corrosion of Conformity‘s Pepper Keenan. Watch the video for “Goddamn White Trash.”

Listen to SOHMI’s new fantasy remix of Yotto and Booka Shade’s “Encounters.”

Dicky Barrett of Mighty Mighty Bosstones has a new band. Listen to the Defiant’s first single “Dead Language.”

Destroy Boys released a new video.