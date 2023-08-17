Green Day Preps ‘Dookie’ 30th Anniversary Edition

Green Day will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its breakthrough album, Dookie, in a major way. This morning, the group announced it will release a 30th anniversary edition of the album. The collection will include the previously unreleased demos and outtakes from the Dookie sessions as well as two of the band’s greatest live conquests: Live At Woodstock (the famous mud show) and Live From Barcelona in June 1994.

The set will be released on Sept. 29 through

The set will be issued as a limited-edition 6-LP vinyl box set, 4-CD box set and on DSPs. The 6 LP set includes a number of collectibles, including Dookie dog poop bags, a five-button set, an air freshener, a postcard, a bumper sticker, a kiss-cut large magnet sheet, paper airplane, a black-and-white “Coloring Page” cover litho insert, a poster of the alternate cover art. The CD box set consists of two stickers, a five-button set, an air freshener, and a single soft vinyl magnet. Both box set versions feature commentary by producer Rob Cavallo and liner notes from Bob Mehr.

See the full tracklisting below.

Green Day – Dookie: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Tracklisting

Vinyl Box (6 LPs):

LP 1: Dookie

LP 2: Dookie Demos

LP 3: Dookie Outtakes

LP 4: Live at Woodstock (1994)

LP 5 & 6: Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)

CD Box (4 CDs):

CD 1: Dookie

CD 2: Dookie Demos & Outtakes

CD 3: Live at Woodstock (1994)

CD 4: Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)

Dookie:

1. Burnout

2. Having A Blast

3. Chump

4. Longview

5. Welcome to Paradise

6. Pulling Teeth

7. Basket Case

8. She

9. Sassafras Roots

10. When I Come Around

11. Coming Clean

12. Emenius Sleepus

13. In The End

14. F.O.D.

15. All By Myself

Dookie 4-Track Demos:

1. Burnout

2. Chump

3. Pulling Teeth

4. Basket Case

5. She

6. Sassafras Roots

7. When I Come Around

8. In The End

9. F.O.D.

10. When It’s Time

Dookie Cassette Demos:

1. When I Come Around

2. Basket Case

3. Longview

4. Burn Out

5. Haushinka

6. J.A.R.

7. Having A Blast

Dookie Outtakes:

1. Christie Rd.

2. 409 In Your Coffeemaker

3. J.A.R.

4. On The Wagon

5. Tired of Waiting for You

6. Walking The Dog (demo)

Live at Woodstock (1994)

1. Welcome to Paradise (live)

2. One Of My Lies (live)

3. Chump (live)

4. Longview (live)

5. Basket Case (live)

6. When I Come Around (live)

7. Burnout (live)

8. F.O.D. (live)

9. Paper Lanterns (live)

10. Shit Show (live)

Live In Barcelona (June 5 1994)

1. Welcome to Paradise (live)

2. One of My Lies (live)

3. Chump (live)

4. Longview (live)

5. Burnout (live)

6. Only Of You (live)

7. When I Come Around (live)

8. 2000 Light Years Away (live)

9. Going to Pasalacqua (live)

10. Knowledge (live)

11. Basket Case (live)

12. Paper Lanterns (live)

13. Road to Acceptance

14. Dominated Love Slave (live)

15. F.O.D. (live)

16. Christie Rd. (live)

17. Disappearing Boy (live