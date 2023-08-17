The National has had a busy 2023. The group released First Two Pages of Frankenstein, its first album in four years in April and has been on the road since. Today, the band released a pair of new songs titled “Space Invader” and “Alphabet City.” The downbeat songs fit the tenor and tone of First Two Pages of Frankenstein. “Space Invader” has been part of the band’s set since last year.

Both songs arrived with visualizers from Pauline de Lassus, which you can see below.

Next month, the National will return to Cincinnati’s Smale Park on Sept. 15 and 16 to host its Homecoming Festival. In addition to sets from Patti Smith, Pavement and Bartees Strange, the band will perform High Violet and Trouble Will Find Me in full.