The National has something special in store for its upcoming Homecoming festival in its Cincinnati hometown, which will feature complete performances of the band’s albums High Violet and Trouble Will Find Me for the first time. As previously reported, the event will take place Sept. 15-16 at the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park.

In celebration of High Violet‘s 10th anniversary, the National had intended to perform it front-to-back at the 2020 edition of Homecoming, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a nifty feat of synchronicity, Trouble Will Find Me also turns 10 this year.

Many of the songs from these albums have not been performed in many years, including “Little Faith,” “Slipped,” and “Fireproof” (2014), as well as “Heavenfaced” and “Runaway” (2015). However, others have remained staples of the National’s performance since their release, particularly “Bloodbuzz Ohio,” “Terrible Love,” “I Need My Girl,” “Don’t Swallow the Cap,” and “Graceless.”

The lineup for Homecoming also includes Patti Smith and Her Band, Pavement, the reunited Walkmen, Weyes Blood, Arooj Aftab, Snail Mail, Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, the Drin, Carriers, Leo Pastel, and Ballard. It will comprise the final shows of the National’s late summer/early fall North American tour, which begins Aug. 1 in Philadelphia and is highlighted the band’s first headlining gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Aug. 18.

Group member Aaron Dessner recently made a surprise appearance in Cincinnati to perform with frequent collaborator Taylor Swift during her Eras tour stop in the Queen City.

Here is the day-by-day lineup for Homecoming:

Sept. 15:

The National (playing High Violet in full)

Patti Smith & Her Band

The Walkmen

Arooj Aftab

Bartees Strange

Carriers

Ballard

Sept. 16:

The National (playing Trouble Will Find Me in full)

Pavement

Weyes Blood

Snail Mail

Julia Jacklin

The Drin

Leo Pastel