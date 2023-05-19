Instagram Facebook Twitter
Brittany Davis on How Homelessness Taught Them To ‘Never Give Up’
Plague Vendor
Getting Weird With Plague Vendor
Goth’s Not Dead

The National Debuts New Song, Dusts Off Rarity At Chicago Tour Opener

‘Murder Me Rachael’ was played for the first time since 2014
Photo: Josh Goleman

The National’s latest album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, is not even a month old, but the group already has new material fleshed out enough to perform live. During its 2023 tour opener last night (May 18) at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre, the group debuted the song “Turn Off the House,” which was marked by drummer Bryan Devendorf’s skittering beat and hypnotic guitar arpeggios from Aaron and Bryce Dessner.

Right beforehand, the National dusted off “Murder Me Rachael” for the first time since 2014; the track, which can be found on the group’s 2003 sophomore album Sad Songs for Dirty Lovers, hasn’t been part of the set list rotation in 15 years.

In Chicago, the National played seven of the 11 songs from First Two Pages of Frankenstein, many of which were road tested last year well in advance of the album’s release. The Frankenstein version of one song, “Eucalyptus,” was even partially constructed from a recording of its first live performance during a show in Port Chester, N.Y.

 

Also Read

The National Revives Cincinnati Festival With Patti Smith, Pavement

The National will play three more shows in Chicago through the weekend. As reported earlier this week, the group is reviving and headlining its Homecoming festival in its members’ Cincinnati hometown on Sept. 15-16, with performances from Patti Smith and Her Band, Pavement, the reunited Walkmen, and Weyes Blood, among others.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

The Zombies on the Importance of Musicians Staying Grounded

Community

Brittany Davis on How Homelessness Taught Them To ‘Never Give Up’

Impact

Indigo De Souza on the Importance of Self-Care for Touring Artists

Impact

SPIN Impact Discusses Mental Health, Addiction, and More With Beachlife Festival Artists

more from spin

Andy Rourke on Oct. 25, 2014 (photo: Jim Spellman / WireImage)
News

Andy Rourke, Bassist For The Smiths And Morrissey, Dies At 59

Photo: Josh Goleman
News

The National Debuts New Song, Dusts Off Rarity At Chicago Tour Opener

(Photo Credit: by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Mental Health

The Zombies on the Importance of Musicians Staying Grounded

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top